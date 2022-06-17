Rhode Island General Assembly approves extension to unemployment benefits

The General Assembly gave its approval Thursday to legislation to extend by one year changes to unemployment regulations to put Rhode Islanders back to work. The legislation is sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin and House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Carol Hagan McEntee.

The bill (2022-S 2816A, 2022-H 7863A) extends the sunset on legislation enacted last year to increase the wages people can earn before having their benefits reduced. Rhode Islanders are able to earn up to half of their benefit amount before having any earnings subtracted from their unemployment benefits. Before the changes, the threshold was 20 percent, so someone with a $300 weekly benefit starts having their wages subtracted from it once they earn $60 a week. Under the changes instituted last year, that person can earn up to $150 without having any impact on their benefits. Last year’s bill (2021-S 0858aa, 2021-H 6249A) was also sponsored by Whip Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Chairwoman McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett).

The legislation, which now goes to the governor for consideration, will help businesses recover by incentivizing part-time workers to take additional shifts and work more hours, because they can still keep some of their unemployment benefit.

“Last year we enacted these changes to get Rhode Islanders back to work, and it had a positive effect at encouraging them to pick up more hours. Given the labor shortage we are experiencing in our state and nationwide, it makes sense to extend this for one more year and encourage Rhode Islanders who perhaps can’t yet transition to full-time work more hours. This will put more money in Rhode Islanders’ pockets, support families and help many small businesses that rely on part-time employees to keep their doors open,” said Senator Goodwin.

The previous bill was set to end on June 30. The legislation passed today extends the changes to June 30, 2023.

“I introduced this bill because our small businesses are still struggling with a severe labor shortage, putting their continued pandemic recovery in jeopardy. Last year’s changes to the unemployment system proved to be very beneficial to our small businesses and their employees and with labor shortages still posing challenges in the state, it makes sense to extend this program that keeps our small businesses open and our employees working,” said Chairwoman McEntee.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!