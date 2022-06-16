Obituary: Norman George Bestoso (1953 – 2022)

Norman George Bestoso, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on June 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Norman was born in Newport, RI the only son of Norman Daniel and Clara (Miranda) Bestoso on November 10, 1953, He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. During his teen years he was an apprentice electrician, working for his father at Bestoso and Butterton Electric Co. He went on to earn a Business Degree from Bryant College. He was sworn in as a Newport Police Officer on March 27, 1977 and served 30 years active duty in various capacities which included patrol officer, juvenile detective, court officer, detective sergeant, press officer, and shift commander among others. He earned many professional and leadership certifications, retiring as a Lieutenant on April 7, 2007. On April 8, 2007 he began his second career as a Planning and Budget Administrator for the Newport Police Department. The position he held until his passing.

Norman’s greatest joy was his two children…. Whether he was cheering for Lilly beside the dugout or watching ND throughout his high school golf career. Norman ALWAYS put his family first. He prioritized family vacations-whether it was a cruise to the Caribbean, a trip to Walt Disney World, or a weekend at Cocoa Casa. Nothing made him happier than knowing when the Southwest tickets were going on sale! He always enjoyed a great meal at Sardella’s and the Brick Alley Pub, but his best times were spent hosting his family of friends at the Prairie Pub with a Mount Gay and Coke with plenty of ice in hand. Norman was a loyal fan of the University of Alabama…Roll Tide! Norman was a past member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club, and a lifelong member of Hazard’s Beach.

Norman is survived by his, loving wife of nearly 25 years, Heather (Richardson) Bestoso of Newport and his son Norman Daniel “ND” and his daughter Lilly.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 20 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21 at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St, Newport at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Island Cemetery, Warner St, Newport.

Memorial donations may be made in Norman’s name to the Rogers High School Athletic Department. Checks made payable to Rogers High School (in the memo line please indicate “Athletics”). Please mail donations to Rogers High School, 15 Wickham Road, Newport, RI. 02840.

