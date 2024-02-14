Rhode Island General Assembly passes bill to name media room at Amica Pavilion after late Journal columnist Bill Reynolds

In a unanimous decision today, the Rhode Island General Assembly approved legislation to commemorate the legacy of the late Bill Reynolds, a cherished columnist for the Providence Journal, who passed away in July 2023.

The proposed legislation focuses on naming the media workroom in the Amica Mutual Pavilion after Bill Reynolds, acknowledging his significant contributions to the field of sports reporting and his unwavering support for high school sports in Rhode Island.

Senator Lombardi expressed his admiration for Reynolds, stating, “Bill’s column was a must-read for all Rhode Islanders. His contribution to sports reporting and his advocacy for high school sports has left an indelible mark on this state, and I’m glad and proud to introduce this legislation to memorialize a man who should be remembered for generations.”

Bill Reynolds, renowned for his Saturday column titled “For What It’s Worth,” was not confined solely to sports topics. His writing often delved into a wide array of subjects, particularly those pertaining to Rhode Island issues. Additionally, Reynolds authored several books, including “Hope: A School, A Team, A Dream,” “Fall River Dreams,” “Basketball Junkie,” and “Born to Coach.”

Representative Shanley emphasized the void left in Rhode Island journalism by Reynolds’ passing, stating, “Rhode Island journalism lost a great treasure with the passing of Bill Reynolds. With this gesture, his name will live on for a long time, as it does in the hearts of all those who knew him and read his column.”

The proposed legislation will now advance to the governor’s office for consideration. If approved, the Amica Mutual Pavilion’s media workroom will stand as a lasting tribute to the impactful legacy of Bill Reynolds, ensuring that his name resonates for generations to come.

