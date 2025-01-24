Rhode Island Hospital First in the State to Offer New Targeted Therapy for Brain Tumors

A groundbreaking advancement in brain tumor treatment has arrived in Rhode Island. Dr. Clark Chen, a neurosurgeon at Rhode Island Hospital, has become the first in the state to utilize GammaTile® Therapy, a bioresorbable radiotherapy implant that provides immediate, localized treatment for operable brain tumors.

The innovative treatment was first performed at the Providence hospital on a patient by Dr. Chen and Dr. Brijal Desai, a radiation oncologist.

“Because of their aggressive nature, many glioblastomas grow rapidly during the 4-6 weeks after surgery while the patient awaits recovery in anticipation of radiation therapy,” said Dr. Chen, who is also a professor at Brown University and director of the Brain Tumor Program at Rhode Island Hospital. “GammaTile offers a compelling treatment for these patients. This innovative therapy enhances precision of radiation and allows radiation treatment to start immediately at the time of surgery.”

GammaTile®, developed by GT Medical Technology (GT MedTech), delivers radiation directly to the surgical site immediately after tumor removal. The postage-stamp-sized implant is embedded with small radiation sources designed to target remaining cancer cells at their lowest levels, preventing regrowth while sparing healthy brain tissue.

Each year, more than 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and often deadly form of brain cancer. GammaTile is FDA-cleared for use in newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors and recurrent cases, including gliomas, meningiomas, and brain metastases.

“GammaTile is a novel technology that can deliver therapeutic doses of radiation directly to areas that have an increased risk for cancer recurrence,” said Dr. Desai, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at Brown University. “We are excited to offer GammaTile as a treatment option for our patients with the most aggressive brain tumors.”

The standard care for operable brain tumors traditionally includes surgery followed by weeks of external-beam radiation and chemotherapy. However, this approach often requires patients to wait four to six weeks for surgical healing before starting radiation, resulting in up to 30 additional hospital visits. GammaTile eliminates this delay, delivering precise radiation directly at the tumor site during surgery, reducing potential side effects and improving patient convenience.

For patients like Kathleen Flori, a Rhode Island Hospital patient who underwent GammaTile treatment, the results are life-changing. “My glioblastoma grew rapidly after my initial surgery. I was so glad to hear the news that there is no evidence of tumor growth since the implant of the GammaTile. I feel better than ever,” she shared.

GT MedTech’s CEO, Per Langoe, expressed excitement about the therapy’s potential to transform patient care. “We are honored to be working with the brain tumor specialists at Rhode Island Hospital to deploy GammaTile Therapy for the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Patients deserve access to new treatments that can extend their lifespan while improving quality of life.”

