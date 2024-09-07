RI and MA Announce Largest Offshore Wind Selection in New England History: Energy Goals Clash with Environmental Concerns

New England’s grandiose offshore wind deal, touted as a green energy triumph, may turn out to be a colossal blunder. Rhode Island and Massachusetts have just committed to 2,878 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind power in what they claim is a historic procurement. Massachusetts is snagging the lion’s share with 2,678 MW from three projects, while Rhode Island is chipping in a mere 200 MW. This move is supposed to power over 125,000 Rhode Island homes and 1.4 million Massachusetts homes. But beneath the surface, the fallout could be disastrous.

Massachusetts is diving into the 1,287 MW SouthCoast Wind project with a hefty 1,087 MW, leaving Rhode Island Energy with the scraps. Additionally, Massachusetts has taken 791 MW of the New England Wind 1 project and up to 800 MW of the Vineyard Wind 2 project’s 1,260 MW total.

But here’s the real shocker: while state leaders are celebrating, experts are raising serious alarms about the environmental damage. These gigantic wind turbines are not just eyesores—they’re wreaking havoc on marine life. The construction and operation of these projects have been linked to a disturbing increase in marine mammal deaths. Whales, dolphins, and other sea creatures are suffering due to the noise and disruption caused by these offshore wind farms.

White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi is singing praises about the Biden-Harris Administration’s role in this supposed green revolution. But while Zaidi hails this as a victory for job creation and economic benefits, the grim reality is that these projects are causing untold harm to marine ecosystems.

Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey are gushing about this deal as a milestone for clean energy and economic growth. However, their lofty promises are quickly overshadowed by the negative impact on marine life. While they talk about energy independence and job creation, they’re ignoring the significant toll these projects are taking on our oceans.

Rhode Island’s Office of Energy Resources Acting Commissioner Chris Kearns is excited about reducing fossil fuel dependence and creating jobs. Yet, the immediate harm to marine life is a glaring concern that can’t be brushed aside.

Massachusetts Secretary for Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper claims offshore wind will bring stability. But with mounting evidence of its detrimental effects on marine ecosystems, it’s clear that this green energy push might be coming at a steep environmental price.

As New England parades its latest energy milestone, the hidden costs of offshore wind—particularly the damage to marine life—paint a much darker picture. The push for renewable energy could be setting a dangerous precedent, sacrificing marine ecosystems for the sake of a green energy dream.

