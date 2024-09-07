Retired NHL Player and Mental Health Advocate Nate Thompson to Headline NOSOLO Fundraiser at Stoneacre Garden

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Stoneacre Garden will host a milestone event as NOSOLO, the apparel brand renowned for its commitment to mental health, celebrates its third anniversary with a special fundraiser. Former NHL player and prominent mental health advocate Nate Thompson will make a notable appearance, underscoring his ongoing commitment to mental health awareness.

NOSOLO, which stands for “Nobody Goes Solo,” has dedicated 20% of its proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) since its inception. To date, the brand has contributed over $75,000 to support mental health initiatives, reflecting its steadfast dedication to fostering a supportive community.

The event, running from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT at Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI, promises an afternoon of camaraderie and engagement. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of food and drinks, participate in raffles, and acquire exclusive NOSOLO merchandise—all in support of advancing mental health causes. A 50/50 raffle will also be featured, enhancing the festive atmosphere while raising additional funds for charity.

Nate Thompson, who has been open about his own struggles with substance abuse and mental health, has been a vocal advocate for mental health causes for years. Having been sober for over seven years, Thompson has consistently used his platform to advocate for recovery, wellness, and mental health awareness. This event will mark the beginning of an intensified partnership between Thompson and NOSOLO as he assumes a more formal role with the brand in its fourth year.

“NOSOLO’s mission has always been close to my heart. As someone who has faced the challenges of substance abuse and mental health firsthand, I understand the importance of creating a community where people feel supported and never alone. NOSOLO embodies that, and I am excited to help them continue their incredible work,” Thompson said.

Tickets for the NOSOLO Fundraiser include a $30 NOSOLO Digital Gift Card, a drink ticket, ten raffle tickets (with additional tickets available for purchase), and a selection of snacks and appetizers. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase exclusive NOSOLO merchandise at special discounted rates.

