Rhode Island Has Highest Covid Infection Rate In United States

Rhode Island, despite having the second highest percentage of fully vaxxed citizens in the United States at 77%, has the most Covid cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days in the United States, according to data released by the New York Times on Friday. NY Times data shows Rhode Island with 391 cases per 100,000. New York comes in a number two with 360 cases per 100,000.

Rhode Island’s Covid percent positive rate has increased 200% in 14 days with a 40% increase in hospitalizations.

On Friday the Rhode Island Department of Health announced 4,783 new positive Covid cases and nine additional deaths.

On Tuesday, Rhode Governor Dan McKee announced that he has called up the National Guard to help address the current Covid-19 surge in Rhode Island. McKee announced that he has remobilized 180 members of the guard to supporting vaccination and testing throughout Rhode Island.

On Monday, the Rhode Island Department of Health said that healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work if their facility is facing a staffing crisis.

See the NY TIMES data

