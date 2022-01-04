Governor McKee mobilizes 180 Rhode Island National Guard members to help with COVID-19 surge

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that he has called up the National Guard to help address the current Covid-19 surge in Rhode Island. McKee announced that he has remobilized 180 members of the guard to supporting vaccination and testing throughout Rhode Island.

We have remobilized approximately 180 @RINationalGuard members to address the current COVID-19 surge. RING is supporting vaccination and testing throughout RI, including being on the ground in Central Falls today. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) January 4, 2022

“Today, I also toured the RI Hospital emergency department to meet with frontline health care workers. Our team is finalizing operational plans for [the Rhode Island National Guard] to provide support to hospitals in cooperation with their facility leadership,” McKee tweeted.

On Tuesday the Rhode Island Department of Health announced 4,141 new COVID-19 cases from the previous day and 16,228 new COVID-19 cases since the last report released on December 30th.

Rhode Island is also allowing Covid positive healthcare workers to return to work to solve staffing issues.

