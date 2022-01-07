Rocky Kempenaar named Grand Marshal of the 2022 Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar II has been named Grand Marshal for the 66th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 12, 2022.

The parade will be dedicated in memory of Garrett M. “Gary” Loftus.

The Grand Marshals from 2020 and 2021 and Dedicant’s families who did not have a parade will help lead the parade this year by falling in behind Kempenaar and the Loftus family.

