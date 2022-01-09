RIP Barbara Paris Ouellette

We smile as we remember a vibrant full life lived with grace by our loving matriarch, Barbara Paris Ouellette (our dear Mumu), who passed peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2022 at the age of 88 in Portsmouth, RI.

Faith, family and friends were Barbara’s greatest joy and she leaves behind a treasure trove of memories that we’ll all hold near and dear to our hearts. Barbara was predeceased by her “true love and first and forever dance partner” husband Burton V. Ouellette, her brother F. George Paris and her parents, Jean (Kobus) Paris and Franklin (Benny) Paris, all originally from New Britain. She leaves her legacy behind in her children: Jill Robbin, Jeff Ouellette and wife Teresa, Jerilyn Gagnon and husband Tim; and grandchildren/great grandchildren: Perry Robbin and wife Lindsey Pelton, Carly Martin and husband Kevin and children Kai & Lily, Candice Ouellette and partner Mike Kuntz, Jared Ouellette and partner Jillian McGrath, Hillary & Troy Gagnon.

Throughout her life, Barbara lived with heart and soul! She delighted in singing, dancing, enjoying music (especially Big Band Jazz of the 40’s), gardening, flower arranging, travel, time at the shore, preparing delicious meals and decorating her home in Newington. Her door was always open for a meal or cup of coffee, wonderful conversation and plenty of laughs!

Passionate about the jobs she held, she was well rounded in career as a medical secretary (for Drs. Mark Robbin and John Cappadona in Simsbury), in the Employee Assistance Department at Aetna, and as a Pharmacy Technician for CVS where she worked late into her golden years. One of her biggest accomplishments was owning and operating The Ouellette Group Home with Burt for 13 years, where together they enriched lives and provided a loving family setting for young adults with multiple disabilities.

Barbara embraced opportunities to serve others and be active in her community. She was the first female President of the Junior American Red Cross in the 1940’s and a faithful founding parishioner of the Church of the Holy Spirit. A longtime member of Suburban Women’s Club of New Britain, President and member of the Rambling Rose Garden Club, a singer in the Sweet Adelines and a civilian representative for ESGR. She tap-danced her way onto stage with Torrington Civic Theatre and worked tirelessly to arrange many reunions for her class of alumni from New Britain High School. Working on committees, planning events, and being reunited with friends brought her so much joy! The lucky ones who had the pleasure of knowing her, will carry a part of her vibrant spirit, always.

Moving forward in upholding the legacy of the bright light that she was, please join us on a warmer, sunnier day…Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for a funeral mass at Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington, interment of ashes to follow at West Meadow Cemetery. Following services, the family invites you to share in a memorial celebration/luncheon at The Pond House, Elizabeth Park, Hartford. To share memories or confirm additional details and RSVP please visit the family’s memorial page at: https://everloved.com/life-of/barbara-ouellette/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!