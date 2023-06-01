Rhode Island Senate passes bill increasing parental and family leave to 6 months

The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket) which increases the amount of parental or family leave available to an employee from 13 weeks to 24 weeks in any two calendar years.

“This is the right thing to do for our families with newborns and those that are taking care of sick or incapacitated loved ones. As the pandemic taught us all, spending time with, supporting and caring for our loved ones is perhaps the most important thing one can do and this legislation will not only give these caregivers more time with their loved ones, it will support entire families going through difficult times,” said Senator Cano.

The bill (2023-S 0145) applies to every employee who has been employed by the same employer for 12 consecutive months. The employee shall give at least 30 days’ notice of the intended date upon which parental leave or family leave shall commence and terminate, unless prevented by medical emergency from giving the notice.

“We recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Rhode Island establishing paid family leave and it has helped so many families, but, there are still far too many families who need more support. Rhode Island has been a leader in paid family leave and this bill is a good step, but, there is also more work to be done to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have the ability to care for a loved one if difficult times should arise,” concluded Senator Cano.

The legislation has been referred to the House of Representatives for consideration where Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls) has introduced a similar bill (2023-H 5990).

