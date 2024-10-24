Rhode Island to Host First Wheelchair Bowling Tournament Benefiting Veterans and Active Duty Military

Veterans are gearing up for a groundbreaking event as the Patton-Stevens Foundation Fall Classic rolls into East Providence Lanes from October 24-27, hosted by Wheelchair Bowlers of America. The four-day tournament is making waves not just for its fierce competition but for the awareness it’s bringing to the challenges Veterans and active-duty military members face.

The event kicks off with Opening Ceremonies on October 25 at 10 a.m., with Rhode Island’s Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, and Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn taking the stage.

This inaugural tournament is backed by the Matthew Patton Foundation, named after an Army Veteran who died by suicide in 2013. The foundation, founded by his parents, is on a mission to fix the broken military mental health system. Meanwhile, the Stevens Family Foundation is shining a light on the special needs community, while Wheelchair Bowlers of America—founded by a disabled veteran in 2021—opens up the lanes for wheelchair athletes.

This isn’t just about bowling—it’s about giving Veterans a voice and the support they deserve.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

