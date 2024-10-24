T.F. Green International Airport Set for $10M Upgrade to Enhance Passenger Experience

Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport is about to get a major update aimed at improving passenger comfort and efficiency. U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, announced that the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) has secured $10 million in federal funding to advance much-needed renovations at the airport.

The funding, provided through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Terminals Program, will help modernize the 30-year-old terminal, originally built in 1993. The improvements will focus on expanding seating areas, upgrading interior spaces, and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

“This investment ensures T.F. Green remains a welcoming, efficient hub for visitors and residents alike,” said Senator Reed. “It will boost the local economy and prepare the airport for future growth.”

The project also aims to increase energy efficiency, improve ADA accessibility, and introduce new technology to meet growing demands. Recent agreements with several airlines are expected to add hundreds of jobs and bring new domestic and international routes to the airport.

With passenger numbers set to exceed previous projections, the upgrades are seen as a critical step in keeping up with increased traffic and ensuring a smooth travel experience for all.

“This funding will make the terminal more comfortable and improve the overall experience for those flying out of T.F. Green,” added Senator Whitehouse.

As Rhode Island’s gateway to the world, the airport plays a key role in the state’s tourism and business sectors. These renovations are expected to further solidify T.F. Green’s position as a top regional airport, while also making it more sustainable for years to come.

