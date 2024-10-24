Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers to be Inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Maria Sharapova and legendary American doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan are set to receive the highest accolade in tennis: induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Sharapova, whose iconic rise to stardom began with a stunning Wimbledon victory at just 17, is one of only ten women to achieve a career Grand Slam. Over nearly two decades on the WTA Tour, she climbed to the No. 1 spot five times, cementing her place among the sport’s all-time greats with her aggressive baseline play and fierce mental toughness. From her captivating victory at the 2004 Wimbledon to a triumphant comeback after injury, Sharapova defined a generation with her star power and grace under pressure.

In the world of doubles, there is no name more synonymous with success than the Bryan Brothers. Bob and Mike Bryan redefined the game, combining their precision and chemistry to win a record 16 Grand Slam titles. With an unprecedented 438 weeks as the world’s top-ranked doubles team, their legacy is one of dominance and flair, spanning more than two decades. Their distinct chest bumps and undeniable passion lit up courts around the globe, while their consistency kept them at the summit of the ATP Tour.

“I am honored to welcome Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan as the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025,” said Kim Clijsters, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a 2017 inductee herself. “Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 has had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and has inspired multiple generations of fans across the world. We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year.”

Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers will join an elite group of 267 inductees from 28 countries, further solidifying their places as tennis legends. For Sharapova, her steely determination and glamour paved the way for her global brand, while the Bryans’ relentless pursuit of excellence brought them a level of success no doubles team has matched before or since.

Their induction next year in Newport, Rhode Island, will not just be a celebration of titles and records but a tribute to their influence on the sport itself. Sharapova, with her singular will, and the Bryans, with their brotherly synchronicity, represent tennis at its finest—elevating the game to heights few have reached.

