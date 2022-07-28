RI AFL-CIO Endorses Dan McKee for Governor

The Executive Board of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO voted Monday to endorse Daniel J. McKee for Governor in the Democratic Party primary election to be held on September 13, 2022.

George Nee, president of the state’s largest labor federation, said “Since becoming Governor in March of 2021, Governor McKee has consistently demonstrated a commitment to making life better for working Rhode Islanders. He signed into law several pieces of legislation important to union members including an increase of the minimum wage to $15 per hour, the Act on Climate, the nursing home safe staffing legislation, an extension of the Rhode Island Promise program, prevailing wage legislation for projects using state tax credits as well as for state contracts with janitorial and security vendors, the voting reform package known as “Let RI Vote” and a number of important gun safety measures. We look forward to continuing to work with the McKee Administration on issues that affect not only the 80,000 men and women of the Rhode Island labor movement but all of the Ocean State’s working people.”

Patrick Crowley, Secretary Treasurer of the RI AFL-CIO, highlighted the Governor’s record on climate change as a key reason for earning the labor movement’s endorsement. “Governor McKee was instrumental in enacting important legislation as Rhode Island looks to build a just transition to a carbon-free economy. The 100% Renewable Energy Standard law, the Off-Shore Wind Procurement law, and the Labor Standards in Renewable Energy Projects law are examples of forward-thinking legislation putting Rhode Island at the forefront of tackling the impact of climate change. Governor McKee’s leadership on these issues puts Rhode Island on the path to meeting the ambitious goals of the 2021 Act on Climate.”

The endorsement comes after interview sessions with all the leading Democratic Party candidates for Governor, including Governor McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, Helena Foulkes, and Matt Brown.

The Rhode Island AFL-CIO represents over 250 affiliated unions and 80,000 working men and women across the Ocean State.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!