Governor Gina Raimondo announced today that Rhode Island has 275 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings Rhode Island’s count to 3251. RIDOH also announced 7 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Of these 7 people, three were nursing home residents and one was a resident of a facility for those with differing abilities. The age breakdown for these 7 people was as follows:

2 of these people were in their 60s. – 2 of these people were in their 70s, and – 3 of these people were in their 80s.

213 are currently hospitalized.

Raimondo announced an executive order mandating beginning Saturday: All employees of customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses and nonprofits must wear cloth face coverings when they are at work. All of these businesses must provide face coverings for their employees . Also all customer-facing businesses must take steps to require customers to wear face coverings and put up signs at the door reminding customers to wear one inside. Except: anyone whose health would be in jeopardy by wearing a face covering or any children under 2 years.

Raimondo is extending a special enrollment period through 4/30 to allow Rhode Islanders to purchase health insurance coverage from the HealthSourceRI exchange. “I want to remind everyone that HealthSource offers a special enrollment period of 60 days for anyone who loses a job or changes jobs for any reason,” Raimondo said.

Courts have delayed all non-essential business through 5/17, will not process any residential+commercial evictions. “You can’t be evicted at this time,” said Raimondo. “Landlords: Do not even attempt to kick someone out of their home right now. It can’t be processed and you shouldn’t.”

The Public Utilities Commission yesterday voted to extend an order that all regulated utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer) cannot be shut off or sent to a collection agency through May 8. Raimondo says that if you can pay your bills and taxes, you should do the right thing and pay.

