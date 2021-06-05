RIP Charles “Charlie” Ray Rodrigues

Charles “Charlie” Ray Rodrigues passed unexpectedly to his Eternal Home on May 29, 2021 in Garner, NC. He was the son of Colette (Senior) and the late Manuel “Manny” Rodrigues of Middletown, RI.

Charlie will be deeply missed by his family and sons; Branden Duboise of Fall River, MA and Grey Smith of Daytona, FL; dearly missed by his beloved Alicia Ruhle and her children, Norman Henry and Samantha Lynn of Garner, NC. He will be sorely missed by his mother Colette (Senior) Rodrigues of Middletown, and his dear brothers: Thomas J. Rodrigues (Meredith) of Bristol, Walter M. Rodrigues of Middletown, Darrell A. Rodrigues of Tiverton, and Brian M. Rodrigues (Jamie) of Clermont, FL, his Aunt Ida Rudnik of Middletown, and Uncle Eric Senior (Pia) of Jamestown. His nieces and nephews; Lacy, Nora & Jeremy Rodrigues, Kaylee & Brayden Rodrigues, Jackson, Maisie, Harper, Harley & Bowen Rodrigues.

Charlie loved to be with his nieces, nephews, and family, and so much fun to be around. He was a special soul, larger than life. In calmer times, Charlie was an accomplished chef, enjoyed mentoring youth, and expressed his Black Heritage through his albums of music. Charlie had many friends and well wishers through social media. He believed deeply in God and was a member of Jesus Saviour Church in Newport.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 7 at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 9:30 AM. At his request, he will be laid to rest at St. Columba Cemetery, close to his loving dad, Manny Rodrigues.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1 Vernon Ave, Newport, RI 02840.