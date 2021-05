newportFILM Outdoor Film Series Returning This Summer

newportFILM announced Friday the return of newportFILM Outdoors.

Events will be held every Thursday this summer, June 17th – September 9th, at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields and public parks. Working in accordance with CDC guidelines and regulations from the State of Rhode Island and ReopeningRI, outdoor film screenings will be smaller in size and require an RSVP to attend.

The 2021 outdoor series will kick-off on Thursday, June 17th with an opening night screening of Playing With Sharks in the Second Beach Parking Lot in Middletown. Playing With Sharks premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and tells the story of Valerie Taylor, a living legend in the underwater world whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Additional outdoor titles this summer include Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It, Misha and the Wolves and Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) in partnership with the Newport Festivals Foundation.

newportFILM will also host its annual picnic contest sponsored by Taste Artful Interiors + Design on July 29th with a “Zero-Waste Picnic” at the screening of To Which We Belong, a documentary that highlights the work of regenerative farmers.

newportFILM’s full Outdoor schedule, event guidelines and details will be released later this month, check newportFILM.com for details.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!