RIP Irene “Renie” Thomassina (Pitchford) Weston

Irene “Renie” Thomassina (Pitchford) Weston, 85, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021, at St. Clare Home Newport.

Irene was born in Harlem, New York City, NY to the late Thomas H. and Gladys (Dixon) Pitchford on August 17, 1936. She grew up in Newport.

Irene is survived by her children, Donna Lee Weston of Silver Spring, MD, and Dr. William M. Weston Jr. (Veronica) of Chesterfield, MO., and her two grandchildren, William “Trey” Weston III and Amy Lauren Weston.

She also leaves brothers-in-law Clifford “Tippy” Johnson, William “Peasy” Johnson (Vale), Wayne Johnson (Lee), Gary Johnson, Bobby Lewis Johnson, Kevin Johnson (Marie), and Leon Bradley Sr., and sisters-in-law Rosalie Weston, Virginia “Sister” Lombard, Pamela Massey, Cheryl Torrey (Larry), Dawn Daniels (Tommy), and Judith Perl Rosenthal. Her aunt Beatrice Link, faithful cousins Audrey Frazier and Bill Bradford, nieces Suzanne Link and Nancy Bardwell (James), nephew Warren Weston Jr. (Joyce), godson and nephew Guy Weston (Kim), and many other nieces and nephews also survive her.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William “Billy” M. Weston, Sr., her infant twin sister, Millicent Pitchford, brothers-in-law Harold Weston, Gordon Johnson, and David Johnson, and sisters-in-law Phyllis Bradley, Dianne Johnson, and Charlene Willingham.

Irene was a graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1954. She enjoyed working in the Rogers High School office after graduation, at Kirby Insurance with the rest of the “Kirby Girls,” and at St. Clare Home Newport until her retirement.

She loved her Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, where she served on the Vestry, taught Sunday School, and served as the parish secretary.

Irene was also a member of Queen Esther Chapter No. 2 Order of the Eastern Star, where she was a Past Worthy Matron.

In addition to her family, Irene leaves devoted friends former son-in-law Roland Snead, Joan and Jackie Rosario, childhood friend Beryl Yeomans, Melissa Bostrom, Deacon Leroy “Buck” Close, and Christine Garcia. Her Eastern Star sisters, her Community Baptist Church family, her Blenheim-Newport buddies, and many other friends were never far from her thoughts and prayers.

“Renie Beans,” as she was affectionally known by Donna and Bill Jr., was proud of her children, her grandchildren, and her mother’s Shinnecock Indian heritage. She loved playing poker, Frank’s Hot Sauce and Tabasco, bowling with the Outer World Duckpin League and Saturday night card games “back in the day,” lions both real and in her glass cabinet of figurines, musicals, sparkle, trips to Atlantic City and Caribbean cruises with her family and friends, birthday trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun with Donna and Bill Jr., and watching her CBS soaps, old movies (especially ‘Pretty Woman’), figure skating, and the Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox on TV. She was a fan of seafood, soul food, a good steak, and Spam.

She was, in Weston family vernacular, “a big mump.”

Donna and Bill Jr. would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, CNAs and other caregivers who took good care of mom, especially these past two years.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John The Evangelist, 61 Washington Street in Newport. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Irene was an animal lover all of her life, and her dogs Betty, Angie, and Bernice and her beloved Baby Kitty happily welcomed her across the Rainbow Bridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Weston’s name to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI 02842.

