Obituary: Dorothy Pimental (1927-2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dorothy V. Pimental, a beloved member of our Newport community, who left us on September 26, 2025, at the age of 98. She was the wife of the late Antone T. Pimental. Dorothy was born on February 8, 1927, in Newport, RI. She was the loving daughter of the late Vital Vigario and Mary (Rodrigues) Vigario.

Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker, but her true passions went well beyond her household. She was a passionate reader who found great happiness among the shelves of the Newport Public Library. Her love for literature was only rivaled by her interest in current events and politics, both local and national. Dorothy often participated in lively discussions, sharing her thoughts and opinions with family and friends, always eager to hear their viewpoints in return. Her loyalty to the Newport Daily News and the Providence Journal showed her dedication to staying informed and actively engaging with her community.

A lifelong animal lover, Dorothy generously donated to the Potter League for Animals, showing her deep compassion for those in need. Her caring nature was clear in all parts of her life, from supporting neighborhood watch programs to her warm interactions with everyone she met. Dorothy will be remembered for her wisdom, humor, and the many ways she touched the lives of those around her.

Dorothy leaves behind four honorary grandchildren: Olivia, Lukas, Josie Chaves, and Alesia Tasso, as well as her nephew, William Santos. A heartfelt thank you to her caring neighbors: the Chaves family, the Tasso family, and the Ponte family. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Antone T. Pimental.

We would like to thank Village House for their kindness and patience in caring for Dorothy. Also, thank you to Tiffany Hanks from Hospice of Nursing Placement. We will always remember her love and devotion to Dorothy.

Donations in Dorothy’s memory can be made to The Newport Public Library, 300 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840, or Hospice of Nursing Placement, 588 Pawtucket Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

There will be no public service.

