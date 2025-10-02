Obituary: Mary Patricia Prendergast (1941-2025)

Mary “Trish” Prendergast, a walking master class on how to be a graceful, quietly strong human, an Irish daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, loyal friend, and ultimate caregiver, died from various health challenges on September 24, 2025, at Newport Hospital in Newport, Rhode Island. She was 84.

Trish’s drive to serve others carried her from her birthplace in Hazelton, an eastern Pennsylvania coal mining town, to the upper east side of Manhattan, to idyllic Park Ridge, New Jersey, to sunny Sarasota, Florida, and finally to tranquil Newport, Rhode Island.

Born on March 2, 1941, to parents Bridget Campbell O’Hara and Thomas O’Hara, Trish was the cherished middle child among her siblings James, Robert, Sally, and Thomas. She grew up watching her parents go to church every day while instilling in Trish and her siblings a constant vigilance to their own education and craft, no matter what path each followed in life.

Trish attended grade school and high school at St. Gabriel’s, Hazelton’s first Catholic church and school, where she was the May Queen. Always ahead of her time, she left her hometown, and went to Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, graduating in 1961. She began her nursing career at New York Hospital, now called Weill Cornell Medical Center, in New York City, where she was a pediatric nurse for decades, helping children of all ages and their parents navigate unimaginable traumas.

Early in her career, while living in the medical residence among other doctors and nurses, Trish met charismatic advertising executive William (Bill) J. Prendergast in Cape Cod, MA, himself one of seven siblings.

Bill invited Trish to go sailing with him, launching a 58-year romance nurtured by their immense hearts, deep devotion to faith, family, and community, as well as their mutual desire to constantly, quietly help others.

They married on August 28, 1968, in Hazelton, and after a honeymoon in Hawaii settled in the upper east side of Manhattan. Their two children were born at New York Hospital: Christopher in 1972, and Kelli in 1977. In 1975, the family relocated to Park Ridge, NJ, where Trish and Bill shined brightest when their home was full.

And full it was, soon becoming a place their friends of all ages called a smaller version of the United Nations. One never knew who was in the guest room — maybe an exchange student, a close friend or relative, or anyone who needed a warm, welcoming place to thrive. Their kitchen island was ground zero for non-judgmental hospitality. It would not be surprising for her children to call home only to find a group of their own friends at the house, hanging with “Mr. and Mrs. P.”

Bill and Trish thrived on being engaged parents, finding deep fulfillment as scout master, den mother, soccer coach, or whatever role needed to be filled at any given moment, without once passing judgment on others. Dedicated to showing their kids the world, Bill and Trish travelled widely, often together, sometimes not. Trish treasured her trips with her best friend/brother Father Tom, who became a Holy Cross priest, Father Rick, and her friend Belinda Conway, to Costa Rica, Africa, and Ireland. Always independent amid so much socializing, Trish loved to be alone with a good book and knew when to draw the line so she could refill her massive cup of caring and kindness. In Park Ridge, Trish was on the board of the Park Ridge Library, and a Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Mercy Church.

Throughout her long career as a pediatric nurse, she faced an array of her own health challenges without complaint. When she had breast cancer in the 90s, she drove herself to her chemo appointments at Sloan, always remembering to bring apples to the man who parked her car. That quiet strength fueled the tremendous presence she exuded in the world.

Bill and Trish retired to Sarasota, FL in 2008, where they continued spreading kindness and joy to others, involving themselves in local community theater and cultivating a group of close friends. After Bill’s passing in Florida in 2023, Trish moved to her daughter Kelli Anne and son-in-law Whitney Ruggs’ home in Middletown, RI. Her hobby was spoiling her grandchildren, and there is no doubt this extended her life.

Patience and grace and caring for the less fortunate is the legacy Trish leaves to her children, grandchildren, and her endless group of friends. She encouraged her children to choose a life of purpose and value while helping make the world a better place with even the smallest gesture.

Trish is survived by her son Christopher W. Prendergast, Sarasota, FL; daughter Kelli Anne Prendergast Rugg, Middletown, RI; son-in-law Whitney C. Rugg, Middletown, RI; granddaughter Morgan Campbell Rugg, Middletown, RI; grandson Alden William Rugg, Middletown, RI; her brother Rev. Thomas O’Hara C.S.C., Wilkes-Barre, PA; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Bridget O’Hara, Hazelton, PA; her husband William J. Prendergast, Sarasota, FL; brothers, James T. O’Hara, Washington, DC, Robert “Botcho” O’Hara, Hazelton, PA; her sister, Sarah “Sally” Dougherty, Hazelton, PA; and many other treasured relatives and friends.

Services for Trish, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 4, 2025, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street and Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI, 02840.

The family would greatly appreciate donations in Trish’s name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

You changed the world forever, Momma Jomma, and we know you’re dancing in heaven now with Dad.

Cead Mile Failte

A hundred thousand welcomes when you enter.

A hundred thousand memories when you leave.

A hundred thousand angels with you always.