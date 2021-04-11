RIP John O’C. Fish

John O’C. Fish, 96 of Portsmouth, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Originally from Albany, NY he was the husband of Minerva (Allen) Fish for 72 loving years. He was the beloved, devoted, and supportive father to his three daughters, Linda Navelski Taillon her husband Lee of York, Maine, Tina Nero, her husband Jody of Red Hook, NY and Lisa Hurd, her husband Buck of Portsmouth. He leaves ten grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

John proudly served in World War II in Army Air Corps as a radio operator overseas in Okinawa and Hawaii. He kept contact between plane and ground station, sending and receiving messages using letters and numerals on the International Morse Code. In September of 2019 he participated in a memorable experience on the RI Honor Flight to Washington DC.

John was the owner of Albany Publicity Service and later became Executive Director of the Rensselaer County Board of Realtors until retirement in 1993 when John and Minerva enjoyed years of travel and family. They savored many summers on Lake George. He was an avid golfer as a Member of Wolferts Roost Country Club for twenty years.

The most striking and lasting memory of John is his loving and caring character. He was loved by all because of his gentle kindness and genuine smile. John was a man of integrity. He was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed.

John’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RI Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, PO Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908.

