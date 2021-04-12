Vote Wyatt Pike tonight for American Idol!

An American Idol contestant with strong Newport roots has made it into the Top 16 and needs your vote!!! @wyattpike‘s mother Heather Miles Pike @hmpike88 and his uncle Jay Miles @jay_miles both grew up in Newport and now reside in Park City, Utah

Now that Wyatt has made it to the voting rounds, He’ll need your vote to continue on the show.

HOW TO VOTE FOR WYATT PIKE:

Text/SMS – Vote for Whatt Pike by texting his contestant number* 4 to 21523 up to 10 times each week!

American Idol App – Create an account and cast up to 10 votes each week! (Android) (iPhone)

American Idol Online Voting – Create/use existing account and cast up to 10 votes each week!

*Wyatt’s “contestant number” will be announced during each episode he performs in.

“You may cast up to 10 votes per voting method,” said Pike. “I appreciate any and all votes from all methods but please consider going the extra mile and voting through all channels! Thank you!

ABOUT WYATT PIKE:

20-year-old Utah kid, Wyatt Pike, (whose family comes fro Newport, RI) combines the acoustic singer/songwriter style with structural hints of rock and pop. Forever in pursuit of storytelling and entertaining an audience, Wyatt has over ten years of musical experience under his belt. Inspired by artists including Anders Osborne, Andy Shauf, and Phoebe Bridgers, in fall 2019 Wyatt made a decision to pursue his true passion, withdrawing from business school days before his scheduled departure.



Showstopper’ round performance from Hollywood week!



Duet performance with Cassandra Coleman!



Audition

Tune in and vote tonight at 8pm on ABC!

