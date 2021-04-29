RIP Steven Douglas Carr

Steven Douglas Carr, 61 of Newport, RI passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Steven was born May 31, 1959 at Newport Hospital. He was the son of the late Douglas F. Carr and the late Irene M. Craft Donahue.

Steve (Skully as he was known to many) graduated from Rogers High School in 1977 and from the University of Rhode Island in 1981. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2009 after 27 years of service.

Steven was proud to be a native Newporter, loving all things Newport, especially going around the Ocean Drive. He fully embraced his Irish and Italian heritage attending many local cultural events. He was an avid runner, long time member of the Newport Running Club and founder of the club’s moonlight trail runs. In addition, he completed several marathons in North America. Over the years he participated in many bowling, pool, dart and bocce leagues.

But of course, his biggest joy in life was music, especially live music. Whether rock, blues, jazz, reggae or classical, he was a fan of them all. He had an encyclopedic mind and welcomed the opportunity to share it with anyone who would listen.

Steven is survived by his sister Laurie A. Butler and her husband Jim, his brother Andrew T. Donahue and his daughters Macie & Marisa Donahue all of Portsmouth, RI. Steven also leaves his step-mother Mary Carr-McNally and her husband Bill of Newport, RI. He was predeceased by his step-father Thomas A. Donahue. He also leaves behind 3 aunts, 2 uncles and many cousins and friends. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, May 1st from 3:00-6:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steven’s memory to the Seamen’s Church Institute, 18 Market Square, Newport, RI 02840, www.seamensnewport.org/make-a-donation/ .

