Legislation to allow liquor stores to open on New Years Day passes Rhode Island House of Representatives

Rep. William W. O’Brien’s (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) legislation (2021-H 5504) which would allow liquor stores to sell alcoholic beverages on New Year’s Day was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 has decimated our small businesses and this bill is another small way we can help our small businesses recover from the pandemic. If a liquor store chooses to be open on New Year’s Day, they should be allowed to operate their business, simple as that,” said Representative O’Brien.

Defined in law as a retail Class A license, currently, liquor stores are not permitted to be open on Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration where Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick) has introduced the legislation (2021-S 0142).

