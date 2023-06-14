RIPTA’S Summer Service Changes To Take Effect Saturday, June 17

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement summer service changes effective Saturday, June 17, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use.

2023 Summer Service Changes

These annual changes include the start of select summer services and trip time changes. Summer services scheduled to start Saturday, June 17 include increased frequency on Route 67 (Bellevue/Mansions). Route 67 and Route 68 (CCRI Newport/Memorial Blvd./First Beach) will be free for passengers through October 31, 2023 courtesy of Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island. Visit RIPTA.com/Newport to learn more.

The South County Express Beach Bus returns for the summer season! On weekends through August 20, 2023, express service from Central Falls, Cranston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket will take passengers to Salty Brine, Roger Wheeler (Sand Hill Cove) and Scarborough State Beaches in South County. Click here for the express Beach Bus schedule.

RIPTA reminds passengers that there is daily year-round service on Route 69 (Narragansett/Galilee) from URI running every 60 minutes to the South County beaches. Passengers traveling from Providence can ride Route 66 to URI and transfer to Route 69. For more information on RIPTA routes that offer access to some of Rhode Island’s beaches visit RIPTA.com/BeachService.

All Route 14 (West Bay) trips will serve the Wickford Junction Train Station, connecting passengers to Wickford Village.

Flex Zone 282 (Pascaog/Slatersville) passengers will be able to travel to Dino’s Park-N-Shop by reservation only.

Kennedy Plaza Ticket Window Hours

The Kennedy Plaza Ticket Window will reopen on Monday, June 19, 2023. The Ticket Window will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 3:30pm; closed on weekends. Passengers will be able to purchase a Wave smart card with a $5 activation fee and reload refunds onto their Wave account at the Ticket Window.

The following routes will be affected by summer service changes:

R-Line Broad/North Main

14 West Bay

51 Charles/Twin River/CCRI Lincoln

54 Lincoln/Woonsocket

55 Admiral/Providence College

57 Smith Street

60 Providence/Newport

67 Bellevue/Salve Regina University

68 CCRI Newport/Memorial Blvd./First Beach

71 Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.

92 RI College/Federal Hill/East Side

282 Pascoag/Slatersville

South County Beach Express

Ferry Shuttle

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check new schedules for how service changes may affect them. They may also pick up the leaflet entitled Summer Service Changes Effective June 17, 2023 that is available at Kennedy Plaza and the Newport Transportation Center; the leaflet is also viewable online. For schedules and more information, passengers may call 401-781-9400, or visit www.ripta.com

