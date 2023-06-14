Obituary: George William Patnode (1950-2023)

George William Patnode, 72, of Orange, MA died on May 31, 2023 just two hours after discharge from UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester where he had been receiving cancer treatment. Shortly before his death he characterized his life as having been “very interesting”, encapsulated by the Grateful Dead’s lyric, “…What a long, strange trip it’s been”.

George was born in Newport, RI on September 28, 1950 to George J and Barbara (Garden) Patnode and was the eldest of three children. During his upbringing in Newport, George cultivated a lifelong love of bicycles, skating, and the outdoors. He was active in Scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout while attending Camp Yawgoog in Rockville, RI for many years.

George taught himself to fix and maintain bicycles which led to later employment as a bicycle mechanic in Newport, RI in the 1970s and Greenfield, MA in the 1980s.

As the son of the founder of Newport County Youth Hockey Association George began ice skating around the age of 2 at St George’s Skating Rink. As an adult he switched to roller skating and was a fixture at the Orange Armory Rollerskating throughout the 1980s. As recently as early 2020, in his 70th year, George would roller-skate all night long at various rinks throughout New England.

He loved anything and everything adjacent to outdoor adventure, including simply observing wildlife. Over the years he was active with snowmobile clubs, skiing and snowboarding in Vermont and at Wachusett, skydiving at Jumptown, canoeing (including the River Rat Race in 2014), kayaking on rivers, lakes and in the ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, and camping. He was always happiest outside, even just tending to his yard which he took great pride in doing.

George was educated in Newport public schools, graduating from Rogers High School in 1969.

In his early adulthood he worked in various construction jobs in Newport before working at the Ten Speed Spokes bike shop and then for the City of Newport as a wastewater treatment plant operator. He moved with his family to Orange, MA in 1982 where he lived until his death. He worked for several local companies during that time including the former Peloton in Greenfield where he was a bike mechanic, Pete’s Tire Barn, Rodney Hunt, Yankee Candle, and finally Erving Paper Mill where, at the time of his death, he was actively employed as a wastewater treatment plant operator and a proud member of the UE.

George had a strong work ethic and an equally strong love of fun. He enjoyed riding motorcycles earlier in his life and played pool in various pool leagues. He could often be found dancing to various local bands at music festivals and even some larger concerts. George particularly loved reggae and the Grateful Dead, a band he saw too many times to count and with whom he is now certainly “…shakin’ on Shakedown Street”.

He is survived by his daughter Rebekah Patnode (Beth) of Greenfield; sister Barbara (Patnode) Ring of Portsmouth, RI; a niece Stephanie (Ring) Jenkins (David) of Knoxville Tennessee; nephew Patrick Ring (Sarah) of Clarksville Tennessee; and many “outlaw” siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

George was predeceased by his mother in 1990, father in 2008, and his brother Arthur S Patnode in 2021. George also had two other children, Marjorie and Barbara Patnode of Oakland California.

A combined service and calling hour is planned to take place July 23, 2023 at 12 noon at Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, immediately followed by a celebration of life outside at the Pavilion and Recreation Area at Tully Lake.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in George’s name to The Audubon Society, the American Cancer Association, or any other organization of the donors’ choosing.

Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

