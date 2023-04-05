Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president as a Democrat

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and longtime anti-vaccine activist, filed paperwork Wednesday to run for president as a Democrat.

Kennedy, 69, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, according to the Associated Press.

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” he tweeted last month. “If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America’s democracy.”

Kennedy is the son of former New York senator, US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy is also the cousin of former Congressman Patrick Kennedy (D-RI,1)

