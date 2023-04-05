Jamestown woman, former Middletown volleyball coach, murdered in Vermont

A Jamestown woman was brutally murdered Monday while working as a social worker at a homeless shelter in Brattleboro, VT.

Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, a graduate of North Kingstown High, Rhode Island College and a former Middletown High School volleyball coach, was found dead on the kitchen floor of the Morningside House homeless shelter around 9:30 a.m after a brutal axe attack by resident Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh., 38, of Brattleboro.

Brattleboro Police said they responded to a report that a person was being attacked with an axe. Upon arrival, officers found shelter coordinator Rosin-Pritchard suffering from injuries to the face, neck and torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police discovered the assailant, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro. in the nearby living room, “wiping blood off of her hands with a paper towel,” according to the affidavit

Mahvish-Jammeh was arrested, arraigned, and ordered held without bail on the charge of 1st degree murder where a judge also ordered a mental health evaluation.

“She is a danger to others and potentially to herself,” Judge Katherine Hayes said of Mahvish-Jammeh.

developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

