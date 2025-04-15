RPL Sells Historic East Side Italianate Home for $2.07 Million, Setting 2025 Record in Providence

A landmark property on Providence’s East Side has changed hands in a record-setting transaction. Residential Properties Ltd. has announced the sale of 200 Hope Street for $2,070,000, marking the highest residential sale in Providence County so far this year and the highest multi-family sale since 2022, according to State-Wide MLS data.

The historic brick Italianate residence, situated at the corner of Hope and Angell Streets, was designed by architect Robert Warren for the prominent Lippitt family. Boasting architectural elegance and updated amenities, the home includes three distinct legal units. The ground-level townhouse spans 3,600 square feet with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, while the second-floor flat offers 1,800 square feet, two bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The top-floor unit features three bedrooms, two baths, and a spacious living area with a study.

Additional highlights include a private office with a separate entrance, a parking court for six vehicles, and modern heating and cooling systems throughout. The location—just steps from Brown University, shops, restaurants, and downtown—cements its appeal.

RPL’s Jim DeRentis represented the seller in the deal. Known as Residential Properties’ top producing sales associate, DeRentis has earned repeated recognition for his performance in Rhode Island’s luxury market. Representing the buyer was RPL’s Ellen Kasle, a respected industry veteran with decades of multimillion-dollar sales and a commitment to professional standards.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

