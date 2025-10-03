Narragansett Charm, Reimagined — Brand-New Coastal Residence Just Steps to the Beach Lists for $1,799,900

25 Scallop Shell Road, Narragansett, RI | 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms , 2,926 Sq. Ft. | Elevator, Water Views, Two-Car Garage, Steps to the Beach | Offered by Michele Doherty of Lila Delman Compass for $1,799,900.

A brand-new coastal retreat awaits at 25 Scallop Shell Road in Narragansett, RI, where timeless design meets modern convenience just steps from the shore. Thoughtfully designed with a reverse-living floor plan and oversized windows, this 4-bedroom, 4-bath home offers 2,926 square feet of sun-filled living with seasonal water views and a seamless connection to Narragansett’s coastal charm.

On the first level, versatility shines: a sunlit bedroom, full bath, den, laundry, and two-car garage create flexible space ideal for multi-generational living. The home’s beautifully finished elevator provides effortless access to the main and upper levels.

The second floor is the heart of the home, anchored by a timeless white kitchen with quartzite countertops, a spacious island, GE Café stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. A bright dining area and living room with a cozy gas fireplace invite gathering, while a private office and a sparkling half bath add convenience and comfort.

The upper level is devoted to private living, featuring a serene primary suite with a walk-in closet, spa-inspired bath, and an expansive deck for morning coffee or evening sunsets. Two additional bedrooms share a thoughtfully designed full bath, while a second laundry room and easy attic access complete this level.

Beyond the interiors, every detail is designed for effortless living: a full-house generator, irrigation system, outdoor shower, stamped-concrete walkways, and a circular driveway that accommodates up to 10 cars. The landscaped corner lot is perfectly sited for enjoying Narragansett’s breezes and natural beauty.

From here, enjoy a short walk to the beach, launch a kayak from one of the island’s many access points, or spend the day exploring the charming fishing village of Galilee. With its blend of thoughtful design, modern amenities, and coastal location, this home embodies the ease of island living at its finest.

*Open house this Saturday, 10/4 from 11am – 12pm

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

