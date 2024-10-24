Salve Regina Announces Nuala Pell Leadership Fellows for 2024-2025

Eleven standout juniors and seniors at Salve Regina University have been chosen as fellows for the Nuala Pell Leadership Program for the upcoming academic year. The prestigious program, named in honor of the late Nuala Pell—wife of former Sen. Claiborne Pell and a passionate advocate for public service—focuses on shaping the next generation of leaders through public service.

Selected fellows, known for their academic achievements and diverse backgrounds, will participate in monthly meetings throughout the year, where they will engage with accomplished public-sector leaders. The program places a strong emphasis on leadership theory, ethics, and the changing landscape of public issues, all aimed at cultivating skills that prepare them for leadership roles in various fields.

The highlight of the fellowship is a trip to Washington, D.C., where the students will meet with both public and private-sector leaders to gain firsthand insight into leadership in action. This immersive experience marks the culmination of the year-long program.

For Salve Regina University, the Nuala Pell Leadership Program continues to be a hallmark of its commitment to fostering leadership and service in its students.

The 2024-2025 cohort of Nuala Pell Leadership Program fellows includes:

● Alex Colon ‘25, political science major, Italian studies and sociology and

anthropology minors, Brielle, N.J.

● Emma Liarikos ‘25, English communication. major, political science and marketing minors,

Fairhaven, Mass.

● Leah Spengler ‘26, political science and English comms majors, history minor,

Pepperell, Mass.

● Libby Gilbert ‘26, history major, religious and theological studies minor, Grand

Rapids, Mich.

● Maeve Newton ‘25, cultural and historic preservation major, film studies and global

studies minors, Chicago, Ill.

● Nyla White 26’, political science major, Spanish and global studies minors, Chicago,

Ill.

● Roona Farahi 25’, criminal justice and criminology major, Afghanistan

● Sophia Lennon 25’, early childhood and special education major, Sagamore Beach,

Mass.

● Sydney Dufresne 26’, history and cultural and historic preservation majors,

sociology and anthropology minor, Somerset, Mass.

● Taylor Pendleton 26’, accounting major, marketing minor, Windham, N.H.

● Zora Felix 26’, global studies major, cyber security minor, Atlanta, Ga.

