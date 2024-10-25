Obituary: Francelina Mello (1936-2024)

Francelina (Roderiques) Mello, 88 of Middletown, RI, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Born in Middletown, RI on April 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late August and Francelina (Viera-Demello) Roderiques.

Francelina was the beloved wife of John F. Mello for 66 years. She is survived by her children Robin Gorgizian, John M. Mello and JoAnn Houle, grandchildren, Kimberly, Megan, Jessica, Emelie, Nathan, Hannah Danielle, Samuel, several great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Elsie Maakestad, Margaret Shepley, Mary Geerhardt, Eva Raposa Silvia, Manuel, Joseph, Augusto and George Roderiques.

Francelina worked at Woolworth’s before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She loved playing Bingo, knitting, cooking and baking for her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Services of Newport or your favorite charity.

Services will be private.

