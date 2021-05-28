Senate Republicans block independent commission to investigate January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Senate Republicans have filibustered a bill Friday that would create a commission to study the January 6th insurrection and attack on the US Capitol.

The vote to advance the bill failed by 54 to 35, well short of the 60 votes needed. The six Republicans who voted in favor of the commission were Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Ben Sasse (Neb.).

The bill passed the House last week by a vote of 252-175, with 35 Republicans in favor.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Republicans in a speech on Friday, “What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s Big Lie will be dispelled?”

developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!