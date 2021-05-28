AAA Predicts Memorial Day Holiday Travel to Rebound to More Than 37 Million

Even though the national gas price average is the most expensive in six years, travel is bouncing back as AAA expects to see a significant number of Americans traveling over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

More than 37 million people — a 60% increase over last year when only 23 million vacationed during the pandemic’s early phases — are expected to drive, or fly 50 miles or more from home, says AAA trains Northeast. Compared to 2019, however, this year’s numbers represent an overall 13% decrease.

Of the 37 million travelers,

34 million will travel by car, 9% less than 2019.

2.5 million will fly, 23% less than in 2019: and

237,000 will use some other mode of transportation, such as buses or trains, 88% less than 2019.

New England will be well represented on the roads and in the skies this holiday, with 1.7 million travelers from the six-state region, 1.6 million by car.

Leading up to Memorial Day, national gas prices will continue to hover around or above the $3 mark because the Colonial Pipeline shutdown caused prices to spike several weeks ahead of the holiday. But now that the pipeline is operation and fuel deliveries are arriving at gas station in the Southeast, prices are expected to stabilize.

“The Southeast will continue to experience tight supplies this week,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “However, prices began to stabilize this past weekend, even though they’re expected to fluctuate leading up to the Memorial Day weekend.”

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up one cent from last week ($2.93), averaging $2.94 per gallon. Today’s price is 13 cents higher than a month ago ($2.81) and 97 cents higher than May 24, 2020 ($1.97). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

“As consumer confidence grows and more people are vaccinated, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this holiday,” said Mayko. “This pent-up demand is a strong indicator for summer. And that’s great news!”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!