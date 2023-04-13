Senator Reed Celebrates $62.2 Million for Drinking Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Rhode Island

U.S. Senator Jack Reed welcomed $62.2 million in federal funding for Rhode Island drinking water systems this week. Rhode Island’s share is coming after the Biden Administration released $6.5 billion in water infrastructure funding to states, tribes and territories for 2023.

Rhode Island is getting a new wave of $62,283,000 in federal funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) in 2023 to provide the public with safe and reliable drinking water and to protect water quality by expanding, improving and replacing the state’s water infrastructure.

“Rhode Island communities face a variety of water infrastructure challenges. With this new wave of funding, the federal government is stepping up to advance needed drinking water infrastructure upgrades. This federal aid will ensure safe, reliable drinking water for residents and make essential improvements that will pay off for future generations. This is a needed investment in public health and safeguarding the environment,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee.

The federal funds are flowing to Rhode Island this month thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58), which Senator Reed helped pass and President Biden signed into law. Overall, the law authorized $55 billion — subject to annual appropriations over five years — for our nation’s water systems. This is the largest federal investment ever in America’s water infrastructure and includes $15 billion to replace aging lead pipes, $11.7 billion in CWSRF Supplemental funds, $11.713 billion In DWSRF Supplemental funds; $4 billion for Drinking Water Emerging Contaminants; and $1 billion for Disadvantaged Communities Clean Water Emerging Contaminants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administers the DWSRF program to states.

DWSRF makes funds available to drinking water systems to pay for infrastructure improvements. Rhode Island’s $62.2 million DWSRF allotment is based on an EPA drinking water needs survey, which assesses the nation’s public water systems needs every four years.

Earlier this year, Rhode Island received over $15.5 million in Clean Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF). CWSRF provides grants and loans at low interest rates for water quality protection projects that improve wastewater treatment systems, control pollution from storm water runoff, and protect sensitive water bodies and estuaries.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

