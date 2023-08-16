Senator Reed, RI Leaders Celebrate $750,000 to Upgrade Bristol’s “Revolutionary Heritage Byway”

Tempered on two sides by Narragansett and Mount Hope bays, Bristol is steeped in natural beauty, history, and cultural significance that tells a uniquely American story which can be traced along Bristol’s “Revolutionary Heritage Byway” (Route 114).

The National Scenic Byways Program, established by Congress in 1991, recognizes historic, scenic, and culturally important roads and promotes tourism and economic development in nearby communities. And in 2021, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) selected Bristol’s Revolutionary Heritage Byway as Rhode Island’s first, and currently only, National Scenic Byway, with strong backing from U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and then-Congressman David Cicilline.

Today, Senators Reed and Whitehouse joined Governor Dan McKee, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr., and other dignitaries in Bristol to celebrate $750,000 in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades along the Revolutionary Heritage Byway, a six mile stretch of road in the Town of Bristol, along State Route 114 and High Street, mostly running parallel to Bristol Harbor.

The scenic corridor winds through Bristol’s historic downtown, waterfront parks, and includes spectacular views of the harbor. In addition to shops and restaurants housed in historic 19th-century structures, stops along the route include the Coggeshall Farm Museum, the state’s largest wildlife refuge at the Audubon Society Nature Center and Aquarium, and historic Linden Place, dating back to 1810. While on the Byway, travelers are taken past historic homes, waterfront sites, and can view Colt State Park, Blithewold Mansion Museum, and Mount Hope Farm.

The $750,000 in federal funds will help ensure a safer, more comfortable ride for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians travelling along the byway. The project will protect and preserve coastal features along the byway while also making needed street upgrades, like new safety features and improved drainage.

“This roadway traces a path through history. Every 4th of July it’s where we gather to celebrate our shared history. But it is also a working road that Rhode Islanders use every day to get where they need to go. I’m pleased to deliver funding to help preserve and protect this scenic and historic byway. Making it easier to navigate provides tangible benefits for pedestrians, drivers, bikers, small businesses, and the surrounding community. I commend Bristol for prioritizing the preservation of their history and culture. This federal funding will advance their efforts to retain local character and history while making needed repairs and rehabilitations to this storied, scenic roadway,” said Senator Reed, who led efforts to make $20 million available for the National Scenic Byway Program Support program in the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. This year, Reed helped include another $20 million for the National Scenic Byways program in the FY 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Senate Appropriations bill that was approved by the full committee.

Additionally, Senator Reed also successfully delivered a $1 million federal earmark last year to improve sidewalks along the byway in Bristol.

Specifically, the $750,000 in National Scenic Byway Program Support funding will be used by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) in coordination with the Town of Bristol to bring sections of Hope Street to a state of good repair with an improved design. The project will include:

· Restoration of the seawall between Burnside Street and Summer Street, including the construction of a new scenic overlook of Bristol Harbor;

· New pavement surface;

· New sidewalks and ADA accessibility improvements along both shoulders between Walley Street and Summer Street, including the extension of sidewalk in front of Walley Park;

· Variable shoulder width adjustments to improve bicycle access;

· Repair or replacement of drainage systems and basins; and

· Soil restoration and greenery improvements.

The National Scenic Byways program was halted in 2012. In 2019, Congressman Cicilline authored a law to reopen the nomination and designation process for the program, while Senator Reed used his seniority on the Appropriations Committee to revive a $16 million stream of competitive grant funding for the program.

The Revolutionary Heritage Byway route officially became a state byway in 2000 and, following the extensive development of a management plan, was selected by FHWA for federal National Scenic Byway designation in 2021.

Today, there are 184 routes nationwide designated as America’s Byways, including portions of: historic Route 66, which took westward travelers from Illinois to Los Angeles and inspired Americans to “Get your kicks on Route 66;” the Great River Road, which runs through several states along the mighty Mississippi River; and the spectacular, cliff-hugging Big Sur Coast Highway which runs along California’s central coast.

