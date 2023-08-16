Obituary: Jaden Richard Araujo (2005-2023)

Jaden Richard Araujo, 18, passed away unexpectedly at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Born in Fall River, MA on April 11, 2005, he was the son of Dr. Richard Moore and Norma Araujo Medeiros, and stepson of Brenda Sousa-Moore and Todd Medeiros. He grew up in Fall River, MA and later resided in Newport, RI and Westport, MA.

In addition to his parents and stepparents, he leaves his three siblings, Alexa Deasley of Austin, TX, Emalene Moore of Boston, MA and Jackson Moore of East Freetown, MA.

Jaden was an amazing son, brother and friend to all. He had a big heart, a beautiful soul and brightened every room he entered. His laugh and larger than life personality brought joy to all of those around him; to know him was to love and adore him, and he brought a smile to everyone who met him.

He was happiest when spending time with his friends and family at Newport Creamery or providing GPS directions en route to his next adventure. Jaden enjoyed playing piano and singing, collecting digital watches, chair dancing, swimming, bike rides and chocolate milk. Those that love him will always remember his movie quotes, “time” birthday wishes and joy for life.

Though he left us too soon, Jaden was a beam of light, and we know that he’s dancing in Heaven with his “walking legs” and new angel wings.

Family and friends are kindly invited for Jaden’s Memorial Gathering, to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 5 to 8 PM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Mass will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11 AM at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 61 Poplar St, Newport, RI. Committal Prayers will follow.

