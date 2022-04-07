Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by her office on Thursday.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” the statement said. “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Covid seems to be flying around DC this week. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Congressmen Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro announced they’d all tested positive.

On Wednesday, Pelosi tweeted a photo with her standing next to President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Schumer.

This afternoon, I was proud to stand with @POTUS and Members of Congress for the signing of the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. pic.twitter.com/27m1sKpw80 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 7, 2022





Pelosi, 82, is vaccinated and boosted.

