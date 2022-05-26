St. Philomena School Student Chosen as Winner for Rhode Island in Doodle for Google Student Contest

A talented Portsmouth, Rhode Island based student could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Google is announcing the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by….”.

Nathan Nevarez, a 7th grader from St. Philomena School of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is one of the 54 US State and Territory Winners with his Doodle, “My Sense of Purpose”. Nathan’s Doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. Students at St. Philomena helped Nathan celebrate during a surprise assembly.

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the USA can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners. Voting will be open from May 26th- June 3rd on this site: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/ and the public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce these five National Finalists in June, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, visit: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/

