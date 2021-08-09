Steve Haas Joins Audrain Motorsport

The Audrain group announced Monday that devoted automotive enthusiast and successful business professional, Steve Haas, has joined Audrain Motorsport as the Director of Operations.

Steve has extensive experience in nearly every aspect of the industry, from manufacturing, sales, marketing, and ecommerce. Most recently, he was a senior manager at Hagerty where a career highlight was the acquisition and operation of DriveShare, a peer-to-peer collector car rental platform that has allowed thousands of people to experience and share the love of classic cars.

Before his tenure at Hagerty, Steve worked at Saturn to help launch the EV1 electric car program, as well as eBay Motors, where he managed the vehicles category. His time at eBay is where he really fostered his love of classic cars.

“I’ve known Steve for two decades and his knowledge, enthusiasm, and incredible work ethic has been astonishing. We’ve worked together on various projects through the years and I could not be more pleased to have him on the Audrain team in this key role at a time of great growth and continued development for us. He will be an amazing asset, allowing us to maximize our opportunities in the areas of client program development, execution, engagement and retention- how and where Audrain Motorsport touches our members and prospective members.” stated Audrain CEO, Donald Osborne.

As president of the American Concours Foundation, Steve helped combine sales of collector cars and charitable donations with many of the top automotive concours in the U.S. Steve will join the Audrain team to help increase awareness, membership, events and overall experience across all aspects of the Audrain family.

Steve is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he received both a B.A. and, later, an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business. He is excited to move to Newport with his wife and two boys to help grow Audrain Motorsport and help spread enthusiasm for classic cars in New England and beyond.

