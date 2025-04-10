Strong Global Response Prompts Deadline Extension for Inaugural International Women’s Sailing Championship in Newport

More than two dozen teams from 11 countries have officially submitted requests to compete in the first-ever New York Yacht Club International Women’s Championship, prompting organizers to extend the request-for-invitation deadline to May 15.

The regatta, set to take place September 12-19, 2026, at the Club’s historic Harbour Court in Newport, R.I., has received widespread interest from across the sailing world. Numerous additional teams have expressed intent to apply, highlighting the event’s strong early momentum.

“This level of interest is remarkable for a first-time event,” said event chair Cory Sertl. “We’re thrilled with both the number and global diversity of the requests. Extending the deadline gives elite female sailors more time to finalize teams and complete their submissions.”

The championship will feature 20 teams selected from a competitive international pool. Racing will be held in the Club’s fleet of IC37s — identically maintained raceboats provided with sails and on-the-water umpiring to ensure a level playing field. The event includes three days of training followed by five days of racing on Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound.

While comparisons have been made to the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, the women’s championship will have a different structure. Teams may include professional sailors, and there is no requirement that crew members come from the same yacht club or country.

Supported by founding partner Rolex, the regatta is seen as a major step forward in competitive women’s sailing, with a $5,000 entry fee covering boat charter, sails, and social events.

The final list of selected teams will be announced in late June.

For more information on the 2026 New York Yacht Club International Women’s Championship, including the NOR, please click here.

