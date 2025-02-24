Blackstone to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas in $5.65 Billion Deal

Blackstone announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, the largest owner and operator of marinas and superyacht servicing facilities in the United States, in a deal valued at $5.65 billion.

The acquisition underscores Blackstone’s continued push into infrastructure investments tied to the travel and leisure sector. Safe Harbor, which owns and operates 138 marinas across the United States and Puerto Rico, is the dominant player in the industry, with significant holdings in key coastal regions, including 18 marinas in Florida, 11 in Rhode Island, nine in Massachusetts, and nine in New York.

“Marinas benefit from key long-term thematic tailwinds, including the growth of travel and leisure as well as population inflows into coastal cities,” Heidi Boyd, a senior managing director in Blackstone’s infrastructure business, said in a statement. “We believe Safe Harbor is the best-positioned company in this sector, and we look forward to working with their terrific team to invest behind their existing marinas and to expand their footprint.”

The deal is part of Blackstone Infrastructure’s broader expansion, which has seen its assets under management grow approximately 40 percent year-over-year since its inception. The firm now manages $55 billion in infrastructure-related assets, positioning itself as a leading investor in sectors ranging from transportation to energy and leisure.

Safe Harbor, headquartered in Dallas, has rapidly expanded its presence over the past decade, capitalizing on the surge in boating and waterfront recreation. The company provides dockage, storage, and maintenance services for boats and superyachts, catering to a clientele ranging from casual boaters to ultra-high-net-worth yacht owners.

