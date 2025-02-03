Newport Harbormaster Accepting Applications for Dinghy and Kayak Rack Spaces through Feb 28

Newport residents looking for a spot to store their dinghies or kayaks this season can now apply for a coveted rack space at King Park, Wellington Avenue, and Willow Street. The Newport Harbormaster’s Office is accepting applications until Feb. 28, with spaces awarded through a lottery system in March.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and provide proof of Newport residency with either a voter registration card or a driver’s license. The racks accommodate kayaks and dinghies up to 12 feet long, but paddleboards and sailboats are not permitted.

Those selected will be notified via email within a week of the drawing and must pick up their stickers in person. Unpaid stickers will be reassigned to the next person on the waiting list, which is limited to those who applied within the lottery window.

Applications are available online at www.CityofNewport.com/KayakLottery. Only one application per person and per vessel is allowed.

