City of Newport to Open Lottery for New Seasonal Moorings for Boats Under 26 Feet

Boating in Newport Harbor is about to get more accessible. The City of Newport is launching a new small boat seasonal rental mooring field this summer, aiming to meet rising demand with 20 city-owned moorings in the harbor’s Spindle Area.

Designed for vessels up to 26 feet in length and 5,500 pounds, the new mooring field is expected to open for the 2025 season, running from June 15 through October 15. Unlike traditional moorings, these will be fully maintained by the city, removing the hassle of gear upkeep for boaters.

To allocate the limited spaces, the city will hold a lottery in May. The process is open to the public, though Newport residents will receive priority. Current mooring permit holders are ineligible, but those already on the city’s waitlist can apply.

“This is about expanding access,” city officials said. “Newport is a world-class boating destination, and this program helps open the harbor to more people.”

The rental fee will be $105 per foot for the season, consistent with the city’s existing commercial mooring rates. Successful applicants will also have the option to renew in future seasons.

Applications must be submitted between May 1 and May 31, 2025, and include proof of registration in the applicant’s name. Eligible boats must meet strict size guidelines, including a maximum draft of 3 feet (engine down) or 2 feet (engine up).

If interest is strong, officials say more small-boat mooring fields could be introduced in other areas of the harbor.

More information is available at www.CityofNewport.com/Harbor.

