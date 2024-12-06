Funding Available to Enhance Boat Pumpout Facilities and Protect RI’s Coastal Waters

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is offering new grants to communities and private businesses that operate boating facilities accessible to the public. These grants, funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Clean Vessel Act (CVA), aim to support the construction, maintenance, and operation of marine and land-based pump-out facilities that help boaters dispose of sewage responsibly.

Since its inception in 1994, the CVA program has provided more than $2.5 million in grant funding to improve the state’s water quality by addressing boat sewage. This year, in an innovative partnership with the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association (RIMTA), DEM has expanded grant opportunities to include funding for routine operation and maintenance costs.

New Partnership Streamlines Maintenance Grants

Through this partnership, grants can now cover costs such as periodic maintenance, winterization, spring commissioning, and purchasing replacement parts. Brian Dursi, RIMTA’s executive director, can provide information to applicants on the process at brian@rimta.org.

“DEM is thrilled to work together with RIMTA to more effectively support municipal and marine trades partners to help prevent the discharge of boat sewage,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “With nearly 40,000 registered boats in Rhode Island, the CVA grant program critically empowers Rhode Island’s recreational boaters to do their part to keep Narragansett Bay and our local waters clean, which are central to the Ocean State’s environment, way of life, and economy.”

Who Can Apply?

Eligible applicants include marinas, yacht clubs, and municipalities. Projects that involve the construction, retrofit, replacement, or maintenance of pump-out facilities are eligible for funding. Additionally, mobile pump-out boat operators may receive support for operation and maintenance costs like engine repairs, fuel, insurance, and necessary safety equipment.

All grants require a 25% matching contribution from the grantee. Applications for most projects can be submitted through the state’s Grant Management System (eCivis) until Dec. 31, 2025. For recurring, small-scale operation and maintenance expenses, alternative application options apply. Interested parties can visit DEM’s website or contact Steven Engborg at steven.engborg@dem.ri.gov or (401)-537-4224 for assistance.

Why This Matters: Addressing Sewage & Protecting Narragansett Bay

Boat sewage contributes harmful bacteria, excess nutrients, and chemicals to waterways, posing risks to human health and marine life. In 1998, Rhode Island became the first state in the nation to implement a statewide “no discharge” designation, enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This rule prohibits boaters from discharging sewage into state waters.

Currently, Rhode Island operates 48 public landside pump-out facilities and 15 mobile pump-out boats strategically located across Narragansett Bay and coastal waters. These facilities ensure safe sewage disposal for the state’s 40,000 registered boats and thousands of visiting recreational boats annually.

Last year alone, over 600,000 gallons of sewage were pumped out and safely diverted from Rhode Island’s waters at these facilities. These efforts highlight the importance of maintaining operational pump-out stations to meet boater demand and uphold the Ocean State’s marine health.

