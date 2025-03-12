Sailing Icon Ken Read Leads Revamp of Historic New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta

For more than four decades, Ken Read has been a force in the sailing world, turning good boats into national and world champions. Now, the New York Yacht Club is tapping into his expertise to revamp its regattas, including North America’s oldest annual sailing competition.

Read, president of North Sails and a longtime club member, is applying his mix of innovation and refinement to enhance the event.

“While sailing is my job, I approached this challenge from the perspective of someone who loves the sport and is a proud member of the New York Yacht Club,” Read said. “The Annual Regatta had a near-record turnout last year, but in this sport, resting on your laurels is a fast track to the middle of the pack. We looked at all aspects of the competitor experience and identified a few areas where we thought we could make some enhancements.”

The 171st edition of the New York Yacht Club’s Annual Regatta is set for June 13-15 at the club’s Harbour Court in Newport, R.I. First held on the Hudson River in 1846, the event has been a fixture in American sailing, with only a few interruptions due to world wars and other crises. Since 1988, the regatta has been hosted in Newport.

Time-Honored Tradition, Modern Enhancements

The regatta’s core format remains unchanged: around-the-island racing on Friday, followed by buoy and navigator-course racing over the weekend. The event, sponsored by Peters & May, will feature racing under PHRF, ORC, and CRF rating rules, with select one-design classes also competing.

But this year, new features will bring a fresh feel to the historic competition:

The race committee will use advanced weather-prediction technology to announce race times and circle assignments by 7 p.m. the night before. If conditions suggest a late breeze, sailors can enjoy a leisurely morning. If early winds are best, races may start sooner, leaving time to explore Newport in the afternoon. Closer Racing Circles: To reduce time spent transiting to courses, races will be held closer to Newport Harbor.

Competitors can choose between navigator-course racing under PHRF and CRF or a mixed windward/leeward and navigator-course format under PHRF and ORC, with boats grouped by hull type for closer competition. Enhanced Social Events: The awards parties on Friday and Sunday promise fresh and fun surprises, with more details to come.

“The New York Yacht Club never takes for granted the effort required from skippers and crew to compete in one of our regattas,” said event chair Patricia Young. “We also understand that being a leader in the sport occasionally requires breaking the paradigm and trying something new. Thanks to our superb volunteer race committee and the unparalleled facilities at Harbour Court, we’re confident the 171st edition of this regatta will be the best one yet.”

Registration is now open for the event, and competitors can find the Notice of Race and entry details online.

