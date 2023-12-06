Taylor Swift named Time Magazine’s person of the year

Time Magazine named Taylor Swift as its person of the year on Wednesday, just a week after Spotify announced her as the most-played artist on their platform.

Swift was chosen from a pool of nine finalists, including Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Time described her selection by stating, “While her popularity has spanned decades, this year, at the age of 33, Swift achieved a unique fusion: blending art and commerce to unleash a historically powerful energy.”

Her outstanding year featured the highly successful Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely followed relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has even become the focus of college courses.

Sam Jacobs, the magazine’s editor in chief, remarked on NBC’s “Today” program, “Choosing one person to represent the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We selected someone who embodies joy, someone bringing light to the world. She was like weather, she was everywhere.”

Expressing her feelings about the recognition, Swift told TIME, “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been.” She added, “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question … Are you not entertained?”

