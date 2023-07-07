Woman arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home over 4th of July

A 54-year-old woman was arrested Monday for trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill, Rhode Island home.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told TMZ that cops were dispatched to the singer’s estate Monday afternoon for a report of a trespasser, and when officers arrived they arrested a woman who they say had previously been warned to stay off Taylor’s property.

Kimberly Meyer was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court July 14.

Swift was staying at the home over the holiday weekend with Selena Gomez, Haim, Ashley Avignone, and Sydney Ness.

In keeping with tradition, Taylor Swift once again spent the 4th of July in Rhode Island partying at her home with a group of friends including Selena Gomez, Haim, Ashley Avignone, and Sydney Ness!#taylorswift #rhodeisland #newportbuzz #rhodeisland #haim #selenagomez #watchhill pic.twitter.com/VxiWoIwVBE — Newport Buzz (@NewportBuzz) July 7, 2023

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

