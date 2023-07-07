taylor swift house ri

Woman arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home over 4th of July

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

A 54-year-old woman was arrested Monday for trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill, Rhode Island home.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told TMZ that cops were dispatched to the singer’s estate Monday afternoon for a report of a trespasser, and when officers arrived they arrested a woman who they say had previously been warned to stay off Taylor’s property.

Kimberly Meyer was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court July 14.

 

Swift was staying at the home over the holiday weekend with Selena Gomez, Haim, Ashley Avignone, and Sydney Ness.

 

 

 

 

