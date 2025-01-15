Taylor Swift’s $17.75M Watch Hill Mansion Is Getting an Upgrade

Taylor Swift is shaking things up at her iconic oceanfront estate in Westerly, Rhode Island. The “Cruel Summer” singer has started renovations on her famous 11,000-square-foot mansion, nicknamed “Holiday House,” adding a new wing and giving the kitchen a major facelift.

Permits filed in December reveal plans for a 16-by-24-foot bedroom addition and several new bathrooms, though the exact number remains under wraps. The price tag? A cool $1.7 million, according to documents obtained by The Providence Journal. Construction is already underway, with eagle-eyed locals spotting cranes and wood framing at the historic property.

Swift’s cliffside retreat, perched in Watch Hill, boasts 700 feet of private beachfront and has played host to her legendary “Taymerica” Fourth of July bashes. A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone have partied on the sprawling 5.23-acre estate since she purchased it for $17.75 million—reportedly in cash—in 2013.

The home, which inspired Swift’s hit “The Last Great American Dynasty,” has been a cornerstone of her celebrity life, featuring eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, eight fireplaces, manicured gardens, a pool, and sweeping ocean views.

This isn’t just any renovation—it’s the latest chapter in Swift’s love affair with the house that has witnessed epic parties, chart-topping song inspiration, and perhaps a few romantic getaways with her NFL beau Travis Kelce, who was reportedly spotted there last summer alongside Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

As Swift fans (and her ever-watchful Swifties) speculate what the expansion means, one thing’s for sure: “Holiday House” is about to become even more extraordinary.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

